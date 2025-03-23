PCB CEO blames ICC for mismanagement of CT final presentation ceremony

Lahore, Mar 23 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board's chief operating officer has blamed the ICC for the mismanagement at the final presentation ceremony of the Champions Trophy in Dubai.

No Pakistan representative was called on the podium for the final ceremony in Dubai during final presentation ceremony despite the PCB CEO, Sumair Ahmed being present at the ground.

Sumair said at a function in Lahore that it was the result of mismanagement on part of the ICC.

“It was a result of mismanagement on part of the ICC and everyone knows who's involved in it. We did not take the matter in a positive way," he said.

Sumair said he went to Dubai for the final on the directions of PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

He confirmed that the ICC had not responded to the PCB's demand for an explanation for the mismanagement.

"We had asked for an explanation from the ICC but the response received wasn't satisfactory so we've sent another letter seeking explanation," he said.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia and New Zealand Cricket's CEO Roger Twose were present on stage with the BCCI president Roger Binny and ICC chairman Jay Shah but the host representation was absent.

Sumair also confirmed during his address that one of the roofs of the upgraded Gaddafi stadium had leaked during the Champions Trophy.

He blamed the contractor for the leaking roof of the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium after it rained heavily during the match between Australia and Afghanistan in Lahore.

"We have claimed damages and the fault has been removed by the same contractor," he said.