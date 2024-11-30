PCB chairman meets Emirates Board head Usmani amid deliberations on hybrid model for CT

Karachi: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai amid deliberations on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy to be held in February-March next year.

According to a PCB statement regarding the meeting, Naqvi told Usmani that Pakistan was ready to host the Champions Trophy and all the preparations were on schedule.

Usmani is also the chairman of the ICC’s associate members' committee.

According to sources, Naqvi also said that the situation in Pakistan was stable and all teams taking part in the mega-event would be provided state level security.

He said the construction work at the stadiums which will host the tournament was also on schedule and the people of Pakistan were looking forward to watching the best teams and players play in the country.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council has told Pakistan to either accept the 'Hybrid' model of hosting for next year's Champions Trophy or be prepared to be ousted from the event after the PCB's adamant stand led to an inconclusive meeting of its executive board.

The emergency meeting in Dubai was meant to thrash out the schedule of the event in February-March next year but could not achieve a consensus after Pakistan once again rejected the 'Hybrid' model despite India's firm refusal to travel there owing to security concerns.

It is understood that most of the ICC board members were sympathetic towards Pakistan's situation, but Naqvi was, nonetheless, advised to accept the 'Hybrid' model as the only "plausible solution" for the current imbroglio.

If a 'Hybrid' model is adopted, India's share of Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE.