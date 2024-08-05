PCB chief Naqvi hits back at critics, says he is here to deliver

Lahore, Aug 5 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Mohsin Naqvi on Monday hit back at his critics, saying he is here to deliver and is least bothered about what his detractors think of his knowledge about the game. Naqvi, a businessman-turned-politician who was also caretaker chief minister in Punjab Province before the general elections this year, got furious when a journalist asked him about his knowledge about cricket.

"Time will tell how much I know about cricket but we are here to deliver. I don't care about what people say but you will see the results," Naqvi, who is the federal minister for interior, said at a media conference here.

He also announced that a six-member advisory board, headed by Waqar Younis would be formed soon.

"I am bringing in former stars to vet and improve the cricket system and end this culture of personal likes and dislikes." Besides Naqvi, PCB's chief operating officer Salman Naseer and advisor on cricket affairs, Waqar attended the briefing.

Naqvi also announced the launch of a new domestic structure, which he said would be made part of the constitution. "We will vet this new domestic structure into the constitution as well so that in future it cannot be changed," he said.

Naqvi said the new domestic structure will be launched from next month and will revolve around five teams, which will include 30 players each. These five sides will take part in the Champions tournaments, including first class, 50-over and T20 matches.

"Each team will be supervised by a reputable former stalwart and he will be given three years to manage and get results. Each team will have a support staff of some 10 people including coaches," he explained.

He said Pakistan's contracted players would also have to appear in the events when available.

He said the five former stalwarts, who will head these teams, would also be part of a cricket advisory board headed by Waqar which would look after all cricket issues.

Waqar said he agreed and liked the concept of the new system and resources would be spent to strengthen domestic cricket.

"We will appoint five legends to head the teams and I am already in touch with some of them," the former Pakistan fast bowler said.

Waqar said the main responsibility would be to ensure Pakistan team's improved performances at the international level.

"Cricket remains our product and we have to play good cricket to maintain our brand. All rest comes later." The PCB said a total of 261 matches in all formats would be held in the men's senior events during the season which would run from September to August 2025.

The 261 matches, include 131 first class games, 40 50-over matches and 90 T20 fixtures.