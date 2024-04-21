PCB chief takes note of Ehsanullah's prolonged injury, orders probe

Lahore, Apr 21 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi has ordered a probe into its medical team's handling of young fast bowler Ehsanullah, who is yet to recover from an elbow injury that has plagued him since last year.

The PCB announced on Sunday that an independent panel of medical experts would analyse if the medical case of Ehsanullah was handled properly by the PCB’s medical support staff.

The independent panel constitutes notable names of the medical profession including Prof. Dr Javed Akram, Prof. Dr Rana Dilawaiz and Prof. Doc Mumraiz Naqshbandi.

The board will recommend future courses of action for proper treatment following the probe.

A reliable source in the board said that Naqvi had had enough over this particular case after Ehsanullah was sent to London to see a elbow injuries specialist.

He indicated that the bowler might require another surgery to recover completely from the injury that has plagued him since last year.

Ehsanullah emerged as a promising prospect for Pakistan in last year’s Pakistan Super League. He also played a couple of T20 internationals and ODIs for his country but then sustained the elbow injury.

He was put under treatment by the PCB’s medical and health sciences support panel which first tried treating him through rehab and then recommended a surgery that was carried out in a Lahore hospital.

Unfortunately even after the surgery Ehsanullah didn’t make a recovery from the injury and was forced to pull out of this year’s PSL for Multan Sultans, who later took permission from the PCB to get another opinion in London.

The interesting thing is that after hue and cry was raised over why it was taking so long for Ehsanullah to make a complete recovery, the head of the PCB Medical Panel, Dr Sohail Saleem defended the diagnosis and treatment of the fast bowler.

He insisted that it takes several months for an athlete to recover from an elbow injury.

But apparently the PCB Chairman has a different view of the matter. PTI Cor ATK