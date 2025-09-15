PCB demands removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup

Dubai, Sep 15 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday demanded immediate removal of match referee Andy Pycroft from the Asia Cup, alleging violation of the apex body's code of conduct by him during the game against India here.

Pycroft officiated the match at the end of which Indian players did not shake hands with the rival team. The PCB has lodged a formal complaint against Pycroft with the ICC.

"The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup," PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi said on 'X'.

Pakistan had earlier taken up the issue with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), labelling the Indian players' conduct as "unsporting".

"Team manager Naveed Cheema lodged a strong protest against Indian players' behaviour of not shaking hands. It was deemed as unsporting and against the sport of the game. As a protest we did not send our captain to the post match ceremony," read a PCB statement issued earlier.

The arch-rivals faced each other on a cricket ground for the first time since the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir and the ensuing 'Operation Sindoor' by India on terror infrastructure across the border in May.