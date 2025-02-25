PCB disappointed and angry after Pakistan's early exit, but no action until end of tournament

Karachi: There is a lot of disappointment and anger in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the early exit of the national side from Champions Trophy but it has decided to remain silent on team affairs until the end of the tournament on March 9.

A source close to the PCB said the officials were hurt at the way the team performed in the tournament, especially against traditional rivals India.

"But, looking at the larger picture, which is the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy and to ensure it brings positive publicity for Pakistan cricket as a host nation, it has been decided to say nothing on the team's performance for now," the source said.

He said internally it has been agreed not to discuss the team, selection or plans, as it would only divert attention from the tournament and "bring negative headlines" for Pakistan cricket.

"As it is, even the board leadership realises there is no excuse or defence that can be given for the team's abject failure in the event," the source said.

The source explained that the PCB sees the successful hosting of the Champions Trophy as the gateway to bringing more international events to Pakistan, despite the many hurdles it has faced to get the hosting rights of the tournament.

But he conceded that there would be a complete review of how and where things had gone wrong after the tournament was over.

"Pakistan has to go to New Zealand for a white ball series from 15th March, and Aaqib Javed's contract as interim head coach will end on 27th February, when Pakistan plays its final group match against Bangladesh.

"So, definitely, the board will have to name a head coach for the NZ tour, but that appointment could also be interim, someone from the national high-performance center since the PCB has not started the process of appointing a permanent head coach."

The source said the PCB will most likely appoint a new head coach before the start of the next ICC World Test Championship cycle in August this year.