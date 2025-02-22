PCB enforces no-free-pass policy for ICC Champions Trophy

Karachi: For the first time, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not distributing free passes for enclosures, VIP areas, or hospitality boxes during the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy, a departure from past practices for international series in Pakistan.

Typically whenever an international series is held in Pakistan, the PCB reserves tickets to be given out as free passes to some stakeholders including the media, government departments, VIPs and sponsors.

However, this time except for a few tickets given to the Chairman for his personal guests and sponsors, the PCB has not been allocated any quota for complimentary passes, an official source close to the ticketing process for the Champions Trophy said.

"The PCB officials are facing a lot of pressure as those used to getting free passes are asking them for the freebies but are being told that since the International Cricket Council controls the ticketing of the tournament there are no free passes,” the source said.

"It becomes very difficult explaining this to the government departments involved in the many logistical aspects of the organisation of matches and the VVIPs who expect free passes." The source said even when India visited Pakistan in 2004 after 14 years, there was massive demand for tickets and the then PCB chairman, Shaharyar Khan had initially decided there would be no free passes but had to change his decision due to mounting pressure from stakeholders.

“This time all the people you see in the enclosures in the stadium are paying customers no freebies,” he added.

He said the response to ticket sales have been strong, particularly for Saturday's Australia vs England match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

“Hopefully the stadium will be full by the time the second innings begins in the evening,” he said.