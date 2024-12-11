PCB could face losses, lawsuits and alienation if it withdraws team from Champions Trophy

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) could face revenue losses, lawsuits and risk alienation from the cricket world if it decides to withdraw from the ICC Champions Trophy as deadlock persists with governing body ICC over the mode of organising the 50-over event scheduled in February-March.

A senior cricket administrator who is well versed with the organisation ICC events told PTI on Wednesday that it would not be a easy decision for the PCB to not play in the Champions Trophy if their Hybrid Model formula is not accepted in entirety by the ICC and Board of Control for Cricket in India.

“Pakistan has not only signed a host agreement with the ICC but like all other participating nations in the event it has also signed a mandatory members participation agreement (MPA) with the ICC,” the administrator explained.

“It is only after a member nation signs the MPA for playing in an ICC event that it is eligible to get a share of revenues earned from ICC events.

“Most importantly when the ICC signed a broadcasting deal for all its events rights it has given a guarantee to them that all ICC members are available to play in their events including the Champions Trophy,” he said.

Last week, the ICC reached a consensus to conduct next year's Champions Trophy in a hybrid model, allowing India to play its share of matches in Dubai while agreeing "in principle" to a similar arrangement in multi-lateral events till 2027. However, a formal announcement is awaited.

As part of the broadcasting deal, at least one Pakistan and India match has to be scheduled in all ICC events, said the administrator.

“The estimated bid a broadcaster makes for a long-term deal with the ICC is only after he has calculated the estimated value of all matches involving all countries and it is no surprise that the broadcaster offsets his loss of revenues from other matches with the estimated earnings from selling commercial spots and other rights for the Pakistan and India fixture (s).”

The administrator said that if Pakistan were to withdraw from the tournament it could face potential lawsuits from the ICC and maybe even some of the 16 other member boards on the ICC's executive board and broadcaster as their withdrawal will hit the estimated revenues for all stakeholders.

He said that besides lawsuits the Pakistan board also faces the risk of alienation as other boards currently are not supporting the PCB on their Hybrid Model formula.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has to come clean on the whole issue. MPA's are the same for all countries and unless the PCB has kept some safeguard clauses in their host agreement with the ICC for the CT they face a tricky situation.”

The official said that PCB is being pressurized to accept a Hybrid model under which while Pakistan's stance of not playing in India in any ICC event is being accepted but at same time the BCCI and ICC agree that semifinals and final of all ICC events scheduled in India in the next few years would be held in India even if Pakistan qualifies for either of these matches.

The administrator also disclosed that the PCB unfortunately didn't have solid support from other members on the executive board and even the ICC management didn't give them the respect they deserved.

“The truth is the ICC kept on sweeping the issue of whether India would send its team to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy under the carpet or ignoring it even when this elephant in the room was brought to their notice several times since the board granted hosting rights to Pakistan,” he added.

He added that the PCB had raised this issue of whether India will send its team to Pakistan with the ICC several times after getting hosting rights.

“Even the signing of the hosting rights was delayed until late last year within the PCB because they wanted a clear answer from the ICC and BCCi on this issue,” said the administrator.