PCB, former players to discuss steps to improve Pakistan domestic cricket

Karachi, Jul 7 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited 25 former international cricketers for a meeting to discuss steps to improve the domestic cricket structure.

Mohsin Naqvi, the PCB chief, and other board officials will meet the former stalwarts on Monday to find their views and suggestions.

The parley will touch upon the ways to reduce the gap in the standards of Pakistan domestic competitions and international cricket.

The meeting will also consider a comprehensive blueprint submitted by another former player on the problems with the existing cricket system in the country.

However, this is not the first time the PCB has undertaken such an exercise as the format of the domestic tournaments remains an issue since 2018.

After the First-Class competition was reduced to just six teams when Imran Khan became Prime Minister, the board under Zaka Ashraf last year reverted to the old system of having departmental teams in First-Class format.

The meeting will also consider the domestic contracts given to around 360 cricketers in different formats in the country. PTI Corr UNG