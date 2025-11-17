Karachi: Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been handed full responsibility for overseeing the Pakistan Shaheens and Under-19 teams, marking a significant restructuring move by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Sarfaraz, who has been associated with the board since last year, will now head all operations concerning both squads.

"He is, you can say now the Director of the Pakistan Shaheens and junior team and will also travel with them abroad where required," a PCB source said.

According to the source, coaches, selectors, support staff members of the Shaheens and under-19 sides will all now report to Sarfaraz who will then coordinate with the board.

"He will also be part of any decisions taken on appointing coaches or support staff for the two teams," the source added.

Sarfaraz initially joined the board last year as a mentor of one of the domestic teams in the now-defunct Champions Cup and then was named advisor to the Chairman on cricket affairs.

But apparently the former skipper himself was more interested in working with the young talent and coaches and accepted the new responsibilities.

Pakistan last won a ICC title under his captaincy when they surprised India in the final of the Champions Trophy.

The Pakistan board has shown a tendency to keep on changing coaches and support staff of the Shaheens and under-19 teams and even the captains, but apparently Sarfaraz has advised the Chairman to make long term appointments so that there is proper accountability and players are also groomed properly.