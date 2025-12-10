PCB lifts Haider Ali’s suspension, clears him for Bangladesh Premier League

Karachi, Dec 10 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board has revoked its provisional suspension on batter Haider Ali, who has not played any competitive cricket since he was cleared of rape allegations in Manchester in September.

The PCB on Wednesday confirmed that Ali was among nine Pakistani players issued NOCs to go and play in the Bangladesh Premier League.

"The players have been given permission to play the event until 23rd January,” a source in the board said.

Ali, who has represented Pakistan in 35 T20Is and 3 ODIs, was touring England with the Pakistan Shaheens squad when a UK-born Pakistani woman filed rape allegations against him with the Manchester city police.

The PCB had suspended Ali "pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation." However, Manchester police closed the case on September 25, stating they had not found sufficient evidence to send the matter to court or arrest the cricketer.

The PCB also issued NOCs to Muhammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Sahabzada Farhan, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khawaja Nafay and Ehsanaullah for the BPL.

Out-of-favour Pakistan batter Umar Akmal, however, was denied an NOC and has appealed to the board to explain the reason behind the decision.

"I don't know the reason but I have missed out on some very good contracts because the board is just not clearing my applications to issue NOC to me," he said.