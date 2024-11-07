PCB may make Gillespie all-format coach if team performs well in Australia white-ball tour: sources

Lahore, Nov 7 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may make Jason Gillespie as the all-format head coach of the national team if the results of the ongoing white-ball tour of Australia is "satisfactory", according to sources.

Advertisment

Test team head coach Gillispie is also taking charge of the white-ball side in Australia after Gary Kirsten’s sudden resignation.

“For the moment, the Board is working on a plan to appoint Jason Gillespie as all-format head coach instead of advertising for new candidates,” a PCB source told PTI on Thursday.

“If Pakistan performs satisfactorily in the remaining games in Australia, then in all probability, Gillispie would be asked to take over as all formats head coach,” the source added.

Advertisment

Pakistan suffered a two-wicket loss against Australia in the opening ODI in Melbourne on November 4. They will play against Australia in two more ODIs on Friday (Adelaide) and Sunday (Perth), before facing the same opponents in three T20Is -- on November 14, 16 and 18.

“Immediately afterwards, the team has to fly to Zimbabwe for another white-ball series. So, any final call would be made before that,” the source added.

The PCB is confident that if all goes well, Gillespie will agree to become an all-format head coach, at least until next April.

Advertisment

The source also said that the PCB has drawn up a shortlist of three former Pakistan players, including ex Test spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, in case things don’t work out with Gillespie.

“But, the PCB's preference is to have Gillespie to also be white-ball head coach if he agrees,” he said. PTI Corr AYG PDS PDS