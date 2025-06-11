PCB proposes Cricket West Indies to scrape ODIs for additional T20Is

Karachi, Jun 11 (PTI) With an aim to give younger players more game-time in the shortest format ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup, the Pakistan Cricket Board has proposed Cricket West Indies to scrape ODIs against additional T20Is during next month’s tour.

Pakistan are slated to play three T20Is followed by as many ODIs in the Caribbean starting August 1 and a source in the PCB has confirmed that the board officials have floated the idea to play more T20Is to their counterparts.

“The proposal is that if the West Indies board have no issues and it doesn’t affect their broadcast arrangement, Pakistan should play a five or six match series of T20 internationals,” the source said.

“The idea is obviously to give more exposure to the national T20 squad players, some of whom are still new to the team." “The white-ball head coach Mike Hesson and national selectors also want maximum matches to prepare a combination for next year’s ICC World T20 Cup in India and Sri Lanka,” he added.

The PCB is waiting for a confirmation from the CWI on the matter. PTI COR DDV