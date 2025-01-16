PCB restricts movement of scribes at stadiums in Karachi and Lahore

Karachi, Jan 16 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday restricted the entry and movement of the mainstream and digital media at its stadiums in Karachi and Lahore which are under construction ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.

The PCB is in a scramble to complete the renovation work of the stadiums ahead of next month's Champions Trophy.

The media will now only be allowed to visit stadiums on a fixed day during the week when they can tour the venue and make videos in the presence of PCB media representatives.

"It has become irritating for us the way some people are constantly going to the stadiums without permission and filming or talking about minor issues of construction work and presenting their views on preparations for the mega event," an insider in the board said.

He said the decision to restrict the entry and movement of media at the stadiums was taken because "these conflicting reports are being picked up by the international media" and giving an impression that the country is not ready to host the Champions Trophy.

The National Stadium in Karachi is scheduled to play host to the opening match of the tournament between Pakistan and New Zealand on February 19. PTI Cor AH AH