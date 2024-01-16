PCB seeks ministry approval for organising T10 league

Karachi: The Pakistan Cricket Board has sought permission from the ministry of sports for organising a T10 league later this month, according to sources.

While there could be an issue with the availability of the players who are also set to feature in other leagues, former players are not in favour of organising such a tournament.

“The board’s cricket management committee wants to have the T10 league from January 24-28 and wants all the contracted players to participate in the league,” one reliable source aware of the details said.

“The problem is (that) some of the players are already committed to play in the Emirates International T20 League in UAE and some have been offered contracts for the Bangladesh Premier League,” the source added.

“A large number of players with good contract offers for the BPL are still waiting for their NOCs.” A few former cricketers, meanwhile, have questioned the purpose of organising such an event right before the Pakistan Super League which starts on February 18 in Lahore.

“Why have a T10 league at all? Hasn't this reliance on T20 cricket caused enough problems for the players and affected performance of the national team?” questioned former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim.

Former Test player Mohsin Khan also slammed the decision to have a T10 league, saying it will not help in the development of players at all.

“Already, so many players are now only interested in playing T20 cricket and now with this encouragement of T10 league, the board will face more problems over availability of players,” he said.

The PCB is, however, keen on organising even a few exhibition matches in case they are not able to get the government’s clearance for the four-day tournament.