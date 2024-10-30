PCB set to let off Fakhar Zaman with reprimand, expected to be included in the central contracts

Karachi: Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman is expected to be included in the central contracts and also get a call-up to the national white-ball squad as the country's cricket board has decided to let him off with a reprimand for his breach of the players code of conduct.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source told PTI that a committee would be formed soon to look into the reply sent by Fakhar to the show cause notice to him over his tweet on Babar Azam.

In the show cause notice the board asked Fakhar to submit a reply or face disciplinary action.

The dashing left-handed opener was then dropped from the central contracts list for 2024/25 and was also ignored for the series in Australia and Zimbabwe last week.

"Fakhar's reply is apologetic and he has expressed remorse. Internal discussions between the PCB chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, selectors and new captain, Mohammad Rizwan bode well for Fakhar," the source said.

He said the selectors had however told Fakhar to focus on rehabilitating and getting over his knee problem before the white-ball series in South Africa in December.

"He is most likely to be first included in the squad for the SA white ball matches and will then be added to the central contracts list," the source added.

"Rizwan and the selectors agreed that Fakhar was still required for the white ball squad especially with the Champions Trophy tournament being held in Pakistan early next year," the source said.

"The consensus is that first a committee would accept Fakhar's reply to the show cause notice and he will be cleared for selection and he will undergo a fitness test before the SA tour selection."