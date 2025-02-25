PCB takes note of security breach after spectator enters field of play

Rawalpindi: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has taken note of a security breach that occurred when a spectator entered the field of play during the New Zealand-Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy at the Rawalpindi Stadium.

The board said in a statement that ensuring the safety of players and officials remains the top priority of the hosts.

"As a responsible organisation, we have engaged with local security agencies, who have committed to increasing security personnel around the field of play at all venues and strengthening access control measures," the statement said.

The individual involved was arrested and presented before a court on Tuesday. In addition, he has been permanently banned from entering all cricket venues in Pakistan.

To prevent such incidents in the future, the PCB is working closely with security agencies and venue authorities to review and reinforce security protocols.

The invader who went in and tried to hug Monday's centurion Rachin Ravindra was arrested shortly after the incident and handed over to the police.