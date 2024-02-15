PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract for pulling out of recent Australia Test tour

Lahore, Feb 15 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday terminated the central contract of fast bowler Haris Rauf in a disciplinary action for pulling out of the recent Test series in Australia.

The PCB also announced that Haris will not be granted No Objection Certificate (NOC) to play in any foreign league up to June 30, 2024.

"Fast bowler Haris Rauf has been penalised by Pakistan Cricket Board, following a probe into his refusal to join Pakistan’s Test squad for the tour of Australia 2023-24," the PCB said in a statement.

"After a thorough hearing process conducted by a PCB committee and taking into consideration the views of all stakeholders involved in the matter, Haris’ central contract has been terminated from December 1, 2023 and no NOC (No objection certificate) to play any foreign league will be granted up to June 30, 2024." The PCB said its management provided Haris a chance for a personal hearing in compliance with the principles of natural justice on January 30 and his response was found unsatisfactory.

"Refusal to be part of Pakistan's Test squad in the absence of any medical report or justifiable reason is a material violation of the central contract," the Board said.

Players with central contracts in category B like Haris get paid a monthly salary of around 4.6 million, besides match fees, allowances and other eligible bonuses.

Pakistan's three-match Test tour of Australia happened between December 18, 2023 and January 7, 2024. Pakistan lost all the three Tests.

Chief selector Wahab Riaz had told a press conference before the tour to Australia in December last that Haris, after initially making himself available for the Tests, had pulled out, citing work management and fitness issues.

At the same time the national team was engaged in the three Tests against Australia, Haris appeared in the Big Bash League.

The PCB, however, did allow his selection in the T20 squad for the subsequent series in New Zealand.