PCB to consult its govt on Sri Lanka's request to reconsider India match boycott: sources

Karachi, Feb 7 (PTI) Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to again consult its government to decide on the Sri Lankan counterpart's request to reconsider the boycott of the match against India in the T20 World Cup on February 15 in Colombo.

The Pakistan government has allowed the PCB to send the national team to the T20 World Cup but stopped it from playing against India, which is commercially the biggest match for the ICC and its broadcasters.

This has led to Sri Lanka Cricket sending an email to PCB, saying not having the February 15 marquee match between the arch-rivals will cause financial losses to the SLC and also hurt the organisation and image of the tournament in the island country which is jointly hosting the showpiece with India.

Pakistan is playing all its games in Colombo and Pallekele, starting with their match against Netherlands on Saturday.

“Obviously Pakistan has always enjoyed very close and friendly ties with Sri Lanka at the government to government and cricket level. So the mail from their Board can’t be ignored just like that,” a source aware of the developments said on Saturday.

“Mohsin Naqvi has been contacted directly by the Sri Lankan Board President Shammi Silva and been reminded that at this time Sri Lanka need Pakistan to step up for them as without Pakistan and India matches, the Sri Lankan Board would stand to lose extra revenues from gate money, hospitality sales etc,” the source added.

The source said that Naqvi had assured his counterpart (Shammi Silva) he would consult the government and get back to him.

He said media reports that Pakistan had also rejected Sri Lanka’s request were not correct.

“PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has not even been in the country since yesterday and is due back today. He will bring the email to the notice of the Prime Minister on ending the boycott of the India match and then a decision would be made on the matter by Monday,” the source said.

He noted that as recently as last November, the Sri Lankan government had firmly stood with Pakistan when some of its players wanted to return home from a tour of Pakistan because of security concerns.

"Not only the Sri Lankan Board but the government directed the players to complete the white ball tour."