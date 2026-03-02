PCB to impose financial penalties on Pakistan players for T20WC debacle

Karachi, Mar 2 (PTI) Livid with the Pakistan team's early elimination from the T20 World Cup, the country's cricket board has decided to impose financial penalties on the players for their below-par show, with some sources saying that the amount could be as high as PKR 5 million (approximately USD 18000) per member.

The action follows a string of poor results in major tournaments.

A reliable source said that appropriate action is being considered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the wake of the team's exit from the Super Eight stage of the event co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

"No final decision has been taken on this as yet. But yes it is under consideration to financially penalise the players," he confirmed to PTI without revealing the details.

He said it is being debated whether it would be the right step to hit the players financially.

However, other sources in the PCB claimed that the board will impose a fine of PKR 5 million each on the players who returned home on Sunday night following their dismal outing.

Pakistan failed to qualify for the semifinals and lost to big teams like arch-foes India and England while their Super Eight game against New Zealand was washed out.

They beat Sri Lanka in their final Super Eight game but couldn't qualify for the semi-finals.

The performance of the players, according to the source, has not only upset the PCB but also influential figures in the government.

"The feeling is enough is enough and these players despite so much backing let down the nation in big events," the source added.

The Pakistan players also returned home quietly in small groups from Sri Lanka with captain, Salman Ali Agha and star batter Babar Azam along with some other players landing in Lahore last night.

Players, who have central contracts, get monthly retainers plus match fees and win bonuses and shares in the Board's team sponsorship deals. PTI Cor PM AH