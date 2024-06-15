PCB to review player contracts

Lahore, Jun 15 (PTI) Pakistan cricketers face the risk of having their central contracts reviewed and their salaries potentially reduced by the PCB following their early exit from the T20 World Cup. Defeats to minnows USA and arch-rivals India cost Pakistan dearly as they were knocked out of the tournament on Friday, failing to even reach the Super Eight stage.

A reliable source in the board said that some officials and former players had advised PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi to reassess the central contracts given to the players during his predecessor Zaka Ashraf's tenure.

"There could be a reassessment of the central contracts and the players could find their salaries, fees being cut if the Chairman decides to react strongly to the team's recent woeful performances,” the source said.

The Babar Azam-led side had put up sub par performances in the Asia Cup and World Cup (50 overs) last year as well.

"Nothing is final as yet but yes this strong measure has been discussed within the board with the Chairman," the source added.

Last year, Ashraf had announced significant increase in player earnings, as well as a fixed share of revenue from the PCB's earnings from the ICC.

Naqvi himself had announced before the World Cup in USA and West Indies that each player would get a bonus payment of USD 100,000 if they win the tournament. PTI Cor APA APA