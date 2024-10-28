PCB to send national selectors on Australia and Zimbabwe white-ball tours

Karachi, Oct 28 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to send a national selector each to Australia and Zimbabwe for the white ball series and he will have the final say in the team selection matters.

The PCB will be selector Asad Shafiq to Australia while former skipper Azhar Ali will be travelling to Zimbabwe.

Until recently, the PCB had a policy where the national selectors picked the touring squad, whereas the playing XI was finalised on tours by the skipper, coach and vice-captain.

Following the crushing defeat to England during the Multan Test this month, the PCB changed its policy, revamping the selection committee and bringing in Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali and Aleem Dar as the new selectors, joining Asad Shafiq and Hasan Cheema.

Now, the five-member section committee possess complete powers to not only select touring squads but also the playing XI for every fixture, with the captain and head coach no longer part of the committee and the selectors are not duti-bound to consult them.

"That is why the board will send Asad to Australia so that he will be with the team for all the matches and will have the final say in selection matters after consulting his fellow selectors in Pakistan," a source stated, adding that Azhar Ali will do a similar job in Zimbabwe.

The selectors announced their ODI and T20I squads for both tours where Pakistan plays six ODIs and T20Is each from November 4.

The limited-overs team head coach Gary Kirsten resigned on Monday, unwilling to accept having no role in selection matters. He has since been replaced on interim basis by its Test head coach Jason Gillespie. PTI Corr AYG KHS KHS