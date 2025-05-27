PCB won't have DRS for home series against Bangladesh

Lahore, May 27 (PTI) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided against using DRS technology during the three-match T20 home series against Bangladesh due to cost issues.

A reliable PCB source said due to the lack of interest in the series which begins Wednesday the Board had decided against having the DRS technology.

"It is not cost effective for the board or broadcasters to have DRS technology in the series," the source said.

Bangladesh are missing some key players due to various reasons including their experienced left arm pacer Mustafizur Rehman who injured his thumb while playing in the IPL.

A few Bangladesh players and members of the support staff have also opted out of the tour because of security concerns with Liton Das leading them in the three matches.

Bangladesh reached Lahore after suffering an embarrassing 2-1 loss against UAE in Sharjah in a T20 series.

The PCB and broadcasters also didn't have DRS technology for the second phase of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which was held after the recent border conflict with India. PTI Corr AT AT AT