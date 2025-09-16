PCI Prez Jhajharia expects India to win over 20 medals at para-athletics World Championship

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Confident that competing on home turf would elevate their performances, Paralympic Committee of India chief Devendra Jhajharia feels that the country's 73-strong contingent is all set to record a medal tally in excess of 20 in the upcoming World Para-Athletics Championships starting here on September 27.

The championship, which has IndianOil as its title sponsor, will the biggest-ever para sporting event in India, featuring more than 2,200 para-athletes and support staff from 104 countries.

The Indian squad is the largest ever for a World Para Athletics Championships.

"We have 73 athletes in the squad, the largest-ever Indian contingent at a World Para Athletics Championships. This reflects the depth and progress of para-sport in our country," Jhajharia said in a press release.

"At the previous edition in Kobe, India won 17 medals. With a stronger team this time, I am confident we will surpass 20 medals and create history on home soil," he added.

"Every member of this squad, whether making their debut or returning as an experienced athlete, has overcome immense challenges to reach this stage...I am certain their performances will inspire many more across the country to take up sport and dream without limits." The Indian squad is a blend of seasoned campaigners and promising debutants. Led by star javelin thrower, two-time Paralympic gold medallist, and defending world champion Sumit Antil, the team also features illustrious names such as Praveen Kumar, Nishad Kumar, Simran Sharma, Preeti Pal, Navdeep, Dharambir Nain, and Pranav Soorma.

"...the Indian contingent is one of the most iconic in World Championships history. While Haryana has traditionally been a powerhouse, this time we also have athletes from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and several other states, showcasing the true diversity of our nation," Jhajharia said.

Consistent performers at national and international tournaments, including Rinku Hooda, who will aim to convert his 2023 Paris World Championships silver into gold, also strengthen the squad.

Ekta Bhyan will defend her gold in the Club Throw F51 event.

This year, a record 35 athletes will make their World Championships debut for India.

This year, a record 35 athletes will make their World Championships debut for India.

Among them, Mahendra Gurjar has already made headlines, setting a world record with a 61.17m throw in the men's F42 javelin throw at the Nottwil Grand Prix in Switzerland earlier this year.