Pedalling through history: Pune’s first Grand Tour cycle race begins Jan 19

Pune, Jan 11 (PTI) The maiden Pune Grand Tour, a five-day, 437-km multi-stage cycle race, will blend endurance sport with history as riders traverse the diverse terrain from January 19, with commentary highlighting the region's heritage and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj across the Deccan plateau.

Organised by the Pune District Administration with support from the Maharashtra government, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026, with one prologue and four stages, will see the participation of 171 elite cyclists from 35 countries, including France, Great Britain, Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia, China and Thailand, the organisers said on Sunday.

This is not just another sporting event. It is a unique opportunity to showcase Pune to the world -- its scenic beauty, breathtaking Sahyadri mountain trails, glorious history, iconic heritage sites and forts, and rich cultural legacy -- while giving a major boost to tourism, District Collector Jitendra Dudi told PTI.

The 437-km race routes pass through Pune's diverse terrain, and a well-researched literature highlighting the importance of villages, heritage sites, lakesides and iconic forts along the route has been prepared with the help of a team of Indologists, he said.

"The race will be broadcast on sports channels worldwide. The idea is to use the historical significance of places located along the race routes during the live race commentary. For instance, if the race passes through the Sinhgad Fort area, the commentators will tactfully weave in the fort's historical importance, the story of the Battle of Sinhagad (1670), and how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj entrusted his military commander Tanaji Malusare with the task of conquering the fort," explained Dudi.

When the race passes through the city, iconic landmarks such as Shaniwarwada, Shrimant Dagadusheth Temple, Pataleshwar Caves on J M Road, Fergusson College, the National War Memorial and Savitribai Phule Pune University, along with their historical significance, will feature in the commentary, he said.

The collector said the mega sporting event will serve as a platform to project Pune as a global tourist destination.

"Pune has a timeless legacy of cycling. Its vibrant urban character, breathtaking geography from the Sahyadri mountain trails, serene lakesides, historic forts and open countryside will make this event a true rider's dream," he said.

Each route has been crafted to offer world-class competition wrapped in scenic beauty, Dudi explained.

"We have ensured that every detail - from race infrastructure and logistics to safety, hospitality and cultural experiences - has been curated to global standards, ensuring a seamless and inspiring experience for cyclists," he added.

Indologist Ashutosh Bapat is part of the team entrusted with curating content for sites across the district to be used during the commentary.

He said precise material describing heritage sites, forts, temples, caves, ancient trade routes and passes, religious places, natural heritage, water bodies and tourism zones has been prepared for easy integration into live commentary.

"Take the example of Purandar Fort. Concise information about the fort, dating back to the 11th century, and its key role in Mughal-Maratha relations has been curated to be woven into the race commentary," he said.

Maninder Pal Singh, the Secretary General, Cycling Federation of India, said the race will showcase meticulously designed stages that traverse Pune's diverse terrain and will offer a formidable challenge to competitors and a spectacular showcase of scenic beauty. PTI SPK GK