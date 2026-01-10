Pedro Martinez claims singles title at Bengaluru Open 2026

Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) Top seed Pedro Martinez of Spain beat Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov in the singles final 7-6(5), 6-3 to win the Bengaluru Open 2026 title here on Saturday.

Martinez pocketed a cash prize of USD 33,650 for the win.

Meanwhile, the duo of Colombian Nicolas Barrientos and American Benjamin Kittay defeated the French pair of Arthur Reymond and Luca Sanchez 7-6(9), 7-5 to claim the doubles title along with USD 9,900 cash prize.

In the rain-interrupted men's singles final, Spain's Martinez was close to breaking early in the third game of the first set, but Skatov showed strong defence and continued to keep games close with sustained service pressure.

The Kazakh raised his level in the ninth game, winning long rallies with deep returns, but Martinez held firm and put Skatov under pressure in the following game.

Skatov saved a couple of set points in a long, drawn-out hold to push the set into a tie-break. But Martinez edged ahead and capitalised on a few unforced errors from Skatov to take the opening set.

The Spaniard carried that momentum into the second set, breaking Skatov in the very first game and continuing to find the lines and hit clean winners.

Despite Skatov's best efforts to stay in the contest, Martinez, a former top 40 player, maintained control and sealed the match with another break in the ninth game to claim the title and with it 125 ATP ranking points.