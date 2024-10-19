Perera and Polosak to officiate Women’s T20 World Cup Final

Dubai, Oct 19 (PTI) Nimali Perera and Claire Polosak will officiate their first ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final as they have been given the charge of title clash between South Africa and New Zealand here on Sunday.

Anna Harris will act as the third umpire, with Jacquline Williams serving as the fourth umpire. GS Lakshmi has been appointed as the match referee for the winners-take-all contest.

Perera officiated the semi-final between Australia and South Africa earlier in the tournament and was also an umpire in last year’s semi-final between Australia and India.

Polosak, a highly experienced umpire, will oversee her 64th women’s T20 international. She was part of the on-field umpiring team during the semi-finals of the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa and this year’s semi-final between West Indies and New Zealand in Sharjah.

The final is scheduled to be held at Dubai International Stadium. PTI ATK AT