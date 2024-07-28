Perera makes fifty but Bishnoi's 3-for helps India restrict SL to 161/9 in 2nd T20I

Pallekele (Sri Lanka), Jul 28 (PTI) Kusal Perera made an aggressive fifty but leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi struck three crucial blows as India restricted Sri Lanka to a below-par 161 for nine in the second T20I here on Sunday.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0.

Perera (54, 34b, 6x4, 2x6) led Lanka's charge in the company of Pathum Nissanka (32, 24b, 5x4).

But Bishnoi (3/26) took three wickets, two in as many balls, as India snapped the hosts' charge in the middle and end overs. Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh took two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka: 161/9 in 20 overs (Kusal Perera 54, Pathum Nissanka 32; Ravi Bishnoi 3/26, Hardik Pandya 2/24, Arshdeep Singh 2/24). PTI UNG AM 7/21/2024 AM AM