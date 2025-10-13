Perfect timing to play against India in lead-up to Ashes: Mitchell Marsh

Sydney, Oct 13 (PTI) Taking on world No. 1 India, with whom Australian cricketers share a "great rivalry," is the perfect lead up to the marquee Ashes series later this year, believes T20 skipper Mitchell Marsh.

Australia will host India for three ODIs starting October 19, followed by a five-match T20I series, with Marsh leading the side in the absence of regular 50-overs skipper Pat Cummins, who continues to recover from a back injury.

"We'll have all the guys building towards the Ashes but everyone loves playing against India," Marsh was quoted as saying by foxsports.com.au.

"We've got a great rivalry and great respect for them as a team. I think it's literally perfect timing to be playing against India in the lead-up to an Ashes series. It's going to be massive," he added. The ODI series will also mark the international return of stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both of whom last featured for India in February.

Cummins remains a doubtful for the Ashes opener at Perth starting on November 21 but Marsh is among the players who would be in fray for selection for the opening Test of the five-match series.

The second and third ODIs of India's tour of Australia will be played on October 23 and 25 at Adelaide and Sydney, respectively.