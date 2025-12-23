Bengaluru: Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that permission has been denied to hold the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the city's Chinnaswamy Stadium on December 24.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) had sought permission to hold the match without allowing spectators for now.

State Home Minister G Parameshwara had constituted a committee to examine on giving permissions to hold cricket matches at the stadium. The committee had visited the stadium on Monday.

Matches were stopped at the Chinnaswamy stadium after a stampede had occurred outside it during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL victory celebration on June 4, in which 11 people died.

The match will now be played at the BCCI Centre of Excellence on the outskirts of the city, near the Kempegowda International Airport, according to official sources.

"There may be some confusion among you (media) whether there is permission to hold a cricket match or not (at Chinnaswamy stadium). There is no need for confusion. As you are aware, our committee had gone there yesterday. Based on the committee's recommendation, permission has been rejected. So there is no match there tomorrow," Singh told reporters.

"The committee had gone to the stadium yesterday on the instructions of the Home Department....as per the report, permission has not been granted for the match tomorrow. The committee has given a detailed report, but as of now the permission is not there." Singh refused to share the details of the report, stating that he is one of the members of the committee.

The committee headed by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) commissioner, consisted of police commissioner and officials of the PWD, Fire and Health departments and Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

GBA Commissioner Maheshwar Rao speaking to reporters said that the committee after detailed verification would be submitting a report to the government and it is left to the government as to how they will publish it.

"We will submit a report to the government, based on which a decision is taken. It will be up to the government to decide what they want to do. I'm not in a position to comment on this (details of the report) now....We were asked to do a detailed verification of the facilities at the stadium, we will submit," he said.

The Home Minister on Monday had held a meeting with KSCA office bearers, senior officials and police officers at the Vidhana Soudha, regarding holding cricket matches at the stadium, and had asked the panel to visit the facility and provide feedback regarding allowing the cricket matches.

Noting that Bengaluru City Police Commissioner had already written a letter to KSCA stating that it is necessary to follow the 17-point recommendations, Parameshwara had said the committee will review what has been complied with and inform the government.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said permissions for holding matches at the stadium will be subject to KSCA complying with the safety and security requirements recommended in the Justice John Michael Cunha Commission's report.

"A commission was constituted under Justice Cunha. They have given a report and the recommendations made in it should be complied with. If it is complied with, permission will be given," he said.

Regarding the request made by KSCA to hold the Vijay Hazare Trophy match at the stadium without spectators, and the permission being denied for the same, the CM said, "I don't know about it. Speak to Parameshwara. A committee of officials has been constituted by the Home Minister to look into it."

The Justice Cunha Commission which was constituted to investigate the June 4 stampede, had reportedly concluded in its report that the "design and structure" of the stadium were "unsuitable and unsafe" for mass gatherings.

The Commission had reportedly recommended adequate gates for mass entry and exit, purpose-built queuing and circulation zones separated from public roads, emergency evacuation plans compliant with international safety norms, and sufficient parking among other things.

Meanwhile, Deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru development, speaking to reporters in New Delhi said that he was not aware of the decision to deny permission. He said he would discuss the matter with the Home minister.

"I don't know. I'm in favour of holding cricket matches in Bengaluru and protecting its pride. There is no chance for any untoward incidents to happen in the future. The matches should be allowed by laying down necessary conditions... I will discuss, we have given Home Minister the responsibility....CM too is not against holding matches, but wants the security issues to be taken into account."