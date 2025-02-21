Perry's quick fifty lifts RCB to 167 for 7 against MI

Bengaluru, Feb 21 (PTI) Ellyse Perry struck a fine half-century to guide Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a competitive 167 for seven against Mumbai Indians in a Women's Indian Premier League match here on Friday.

Perry made 81 off just 43 balls with the help of 11 fours and two sixes to lift RCB to the total after they were stuttering at 57 for 4 at one time.

Richa Ghosh (28 off 25) and skipper Smriti Mandhana (26 off 13 balls) also chipped in for RCB.

Medium pacer Amanjot Kaur was the most successful bowler for MI with figures of 3/22.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 167 for 7 in 20 overs (Ellyse Perry 81; Amanjot Kaur 3/22).