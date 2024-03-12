Perry's record six-wicket haul decimates MI

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Star Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry had a night to remember as she registered the best-ever bowling figures in the history of Women's Premier League, snapping six for 15 as Royal Challengers Bangalore dismissed Mumbai Indians for 113 here on Tuesday.

Perry got the ball to nip back from the crease consistently to clean up four batters and trap two in front of the wicket to drain the life out of defending champions Mumbai, leaving them tottering at 82 for 7 in 13 overs.

Sent in to bat, Hayley Matthews (26) and Sajeevan Sajana (30), who was promoted up the order, provided a blistering start to MI.

Matthew was the aggressor at the start, using her slog shots to blast two fours and two sixes. While Renuka Singh was on the line for Matthews in the third over, Sajana picked Sophie Molineux in the fifth over for special treatment.

However, Sophie Devine ended the powerplay dismissing Matthews, who holed out to Perry as MI were 43 for one in six overs.

Sajana then took over the reins and smashed Devine for a four and a six before Perry brought RCB back into the game.

Perry bowled outside off length deliveries and both Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur fell for the trap as the ball rattled their stumps to leave MI at 65 for 3 in 9 overs.

The star allrounder returned to trap Amelia Kerr (2) in front before cleaning up Amanjot Kaur (4) in the 11th over.

In her final over, Perry flattened the off stumps of Pooja Vastrakar (6) first and then deceived Nat Sciver-Brunt (10) with another inward seam delivery to complete a record six-wicket haul.

Priyanka Bala, who replaced Yastika Bhatia in the XI, smashed two sixes in her 18-ball 19 before MI folded up for a paltry total in 19 overs. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM