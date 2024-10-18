PGA-branded golf courses launched in India

Mumbai, Oct 18 (PTI) The PGA of America has collaborated with Indian companies to set up PGA-branded golf courses in the country, combining world-class design, cutting-edge facilities, and unparalleled service.

AIVOT Golf & Sports Management Pvt Ltd, the exclusive golf facility & development partner of the PGA of America in India, on Friday announced the launch of the country's first set of PGA of America-branded golf courses in partnership with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Stonecraft Group and Tvastar Golf in India.

The new state-of-the-art golf course will be located in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Hyderabad, setting a new benchmark for golfing excellence in India.

Sean Thornberry, director of global development at PGA of America, said, "The PGA of America is excited to extend its legacy to India through this landmark project.

"We believe this facility and new-found partnership between AIVOT Golf & Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will serve as a catalyst for the growth of golf in the region and inspire a new generation of golfers and PGA Professionals." The 18-hole championship courses meet international standards and the state-of-the-art clubhouse offers luxurious amenities, a variety of dining options, and a pro shop for all your golfing needs. PTI AH AH AT AT