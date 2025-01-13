PGTI adds four new events to its calendar; combined prize purse for 11 events goes up to Rs 15 crore

New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) The Professional Golf Tour of India on Monday added four new events to its calendar, taking the total number of tournaments it will host in the first half of the year to 11 with a combined prize purse of Rs 15.66 crore.

The season will tee off on February 11 with the Tata Steel PGTI Players Championship in Kolkata and will be followed by non-stop golfing action across as many venues. The season will end in April with the Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational.

The four new events unveiled by PGTI are Chattisgarh Open Golf Championship (Rs 1 crore, Raipur), PGTI Invitational (Rs 1.5 crore, Greater Noida), Indorama Open Golf Championship (Rs 2 crore, Ahmedabad) and Calance Open (Rs 1 crore, Delhi-NCR).

The PGTI has so far staged events in 16 states, two UTs and the National Capital Territory of Delhi. With the golfing body making its foray in Chhattisgarh, it has now expanded its geographical footprint in the country to 17 states.

The Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton Invitational, with a prize money of Rs 2 crore, will return for its third edition with the event scheduled in Bengaluru from April 22.

Besides, the three international events scheduled to be staged are the DP World Tour co-sanctioned Hero Indian Open (USD 2.25m) and the Challenge Tour co-sanctioned Kolkata Challenge and Delhi Challenge (both offering USD300,000 each).

PGTI also announced the resumption of its second-tier tour after a five-year gap. Three NexGen events, with a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh each, are scheduled in the first half of the year at Phillaur, Kapurthala and Gurugram.

The total prize purse on offer in the first half of the 2025 season has seen an increase of Rs 4.5 crore as compared to the first half of 2024 with the number of events increasing from nine to 11 in comparison to last season.

"We at the PGTI are extremely excited to announce a busy first half of the season with more events and a higher prize purse on offer for the professionals as compared to previous years," said legendary cricketer and PGTI president Kapil Dev.

"This is in line with PGTI's core objective of creating maximum playing opportunities for our Indian professionals.

"We are also looking forward to exploring new territory by taking the tour to Chhattisgarh for the first time thus expanding PGTI's base across the country. The other key development is the launch of the PGTI NexGen events which will help us create an efficient supply line of talent for the future." PTI AM AM ATK ATK