PGTI regulars Ahlawat, Rashid & Mane among golfers to tee off at Inaugural Chennai Pro Championship

Chennai, Aug 19 (PTI) Some of the top players, including Veer Ahlawat, Manu Gandas and Rashid Khan, will vie for honours when the inaugural edition of the Chennai Pro Championship tees off at the TNGF Cosmo Golf Course here on Tuesday.

The tournament carries a prize purse of Rs 50 lakh. The Pro-Am event will be staged on August 24.

The event will witness participation by 126 golfers, including 123 professionals and three amateurs.

The leading Indian professionals in the field include Ahlawat (TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader), Manu, Rashid Khan, Karandeep Kochhar, Chikkarangappa, Shaurya Binu and Udayan Mane.

The prominent foreign names in the field include Sri Lankans N Thangaraja, K Prabagaran and Anura Rohana, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain and Badal Hossain, Czechia’s Stepan Danek, Nepal’s Subash Tamang, Canada’s Sukhraj Singh Gill, South Korea’s Si In Kim, Japan’s Makoto Iwasaki and American Dominic Piccirillo, to name a few.

The local challenge will be led by Chennai-based professionals Pradyumna Prakash and S Prasanth as well as amateurs Pranav Nandakumar and former India cricketer Murali Vijay.

"We're delighted to announce the inaugural Chennai Pro Championship. Chennai has emerged as an important stop on the PGTI in recent years. We look forward to an enthralling contest as the competition gets more intense in the second half of the season," PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy said in a release.