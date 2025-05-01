Pherwani bounces back to beat Ootam in NSCI Baulkline Snooker

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Sparsh Pherwani bounced back to defeat veteran Nikhil Ootam 4-3 in a thrilling group match of the NSCI Baulkline Snooker Tournament here on Thursday.

Trailing 1-3 in the game which was set to seven frames, Pherwani bounced back in the last three frames to defeat Ootam 5-77, 52 -57, . 69 -42, 29-72, 79-4, 65-12, 62-11.

Goud Aravind, meanwhile, recorded wins in fifth and sixth frames to seal a 4-2 (85-58, 33-51, 61-47, 25-66, 63-48, 63-41) against Shokeen Khan while Rishabh Panchamia beat Amanullah Shaikh 4-2 (62-22, 16-55, 73-39, 11-47, 75-24, 68-29).

Pinak Anap was dominant against Nikhil Bhansali, winning 4-0 (62-26, 70-46, 56-35,130-4).