Pherwani, Garg record wins in first round of Western India Billiards and Snooker C’ship

Mumbai, Aug 11 (PTI) Sparsh Pherwani and Mayur Garg recorded commanding wins in their respective outings to advance into the round of 32 in the Western India Billiards and Snooker Championship here on Sunday.

Hosts Khar Gymkhana’s Pherwani hammered Gujarat’s Oswald Massey 4-0 (53-19, 57-20, 70-23, and 67-26), while Mayur Garg crushed Mumbai’s Rahul Sachdev 4-0 (73-30, 63-46, 74-39, and 67-60).

Devendra Joshi from the Petroleum Sports Promotion Board had to work hard for a 4-3 win over Mumbai’s Nikhil Saigal, which he recorded by a margin of 32-57, 58-53, 54-66, 71-14, 65-35, 47-54, and 64-49.

Another PSPB player Laxman Rawat defeated Pune’s Aashit Pandya 4-0 (63-23, 67-32, 95-34, and 70-10) in the first round.

Gujarat’s Shashi Patel got the better of Mumbai’s Shabaz Khan 4-1 (60-19, 65-1, 6-46, 54-7, and 61-35).

Results: Senior snooker round 1: R Girish (RLYS) bt Ravi Jaisingh (MUM) 4-0 (67-48, 65-28, 63-25, 72-29); Shivam Arora (PUNE) bt Nikhil Ghadge (RLYWS) 4-2 (0-1, 66-22, 57-40, 38-56, 73-13, 63-47); Mayur Garg (GUJ) bt Rrahul Sachdev (MUM) 4-0 (73-30, 63-46, 74-39, 67-60); Shashi Patel (GUJ) bt Shabaz Khan (MUM) 4-1 (60-19, 65-1, 6-46, 54-7, 61-35); Devendra Joshi (PSPB) bt Nikhil Saigal (MUM) 4-3 (32-57, 58-53, 54-66, 71-14, 65-35, 47-54, 64-49); Laxman Rawat (PSPB) bt Aashit Pandya (PUNE) 4-0 (63-23, 67-32, 95-34, 70-10); Sparsh Pherwani (MUM) bt Oswald Massey (GUJ) 4-0 (53-19, 57-20, 70-23, 67-26); Rayaan Razmi (MUM) bt Vinay Swaminathan (MUM) 4-2 (85-18, 42-63, 62-38, 22-63, 54-16, 63-31); Shahyan Razmi (MUM) bt Samay Wadhwan (MUM) 4-2 (1-0, 55-14, 66-3, 2-53, 41-62, 60-24). PTI DDV ATK