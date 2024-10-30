PHF bans five formers players for trying to make separate federation

Karachi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Wednesday imposed a life ban on five former Olympians for trying to form a parallel body.

PHF President Tariq Bugti said that former Olympian and internationals Nasir Ali, Khalid Bashir, Saleem Nazim, Abbas Ali and Haider Ali had been banned for life.

"The PHF found them guilty of trying to run a parallel federation, stealing PHF records and using funds from a PHF account without approval,” Bugti said.

Since last year after Brigadier (retd) Sajjad Khokar was forced to resign as PHF chief after being in power for more than two terms, a power-struggle is going on between two groups to take control of the PHF.

One group was headed by Bugti, an influential politician from Balochistan and the other by Sehla Reza, an influential politician from Karachi.

Haider Ali who was secretary general with Khokar joined the PHF headed by Shehla Reza as secretary.

The Pakistan Sports Board and FIH later said they would recognise the PHF headed by Bugti and former Olympian, Rana Mujahid after Shehla Reza on the instructions of her party bigwigs, stepped away from her claim to be President and the conflict.

"These group of people tried to sabotage the PHF affairs and stole important documents and also illegally blocked a bank account which collected rents from our shops, offices and warehouses at the Hockey Club of Pakistan in Karachi,” Bugti said.

He said as a result the PHF had imposed a life ban on all the former players who could no longer associate with the sport in any capacity.

Of the five banned Khalid Bashir and Nasir Ali were celebrated defenders who won Olympic medals while Saleem Nazim was also a high profile mid-fielder. PTI Corr