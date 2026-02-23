PHF's interim president removes national selectors and coaching staff, appoints new committee

Lahore, Feb 23 (PTI) The interim president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) has removed the selectors and coaching staff of the national team and appointed a professional development committee after the recent changes in the country's sport.

The controversy surrounding the men's team's recent tour of Australia for the FIH Pro League exposed deep systemic mismanagement within the PHF.

Upon arriving in Canberra, the national team was denied entry to their hotel because unpaid bills had led to the cancellation of their bookings, and players were reportedly left roaming the streets for several hours with their luggage.

Muhuydin Wani, a federal secretary, has now approved the formation of a committee which will be jointly headed by two former hockey stars -- Islahuddin Siddiqui and Hasan Sardar.

A spokesperson of the PHF said the committee was formed to bring about technical excellence in Pakistan hockey administration and team and to introduce more professionalism in the game in the country.

The two Olympians will oversee the national team selection, specialised training protocols, and establish rigorous benchmarks for coaches and players.

The spokesperson said Islahuddin and Sardar will also co-chair a Professional Advisory Committee, which will be responsible for long-term management selection, with additional members to be appointed in consultation with the two.

After returning from the Australia tour, captain Ammad Shakeel Butt revealed that players were forced to live in substandard Airbnbs, cook their own food, and wash their own dishes and toilets even on match days.

As part of the restructuring, the PHF has separated corporate governance, marketing, and resource mobilisation from technical hockey operations to ensure specialised oversight.

He said the interim president had given a roadmap to improve hockey governance and standards in the country.

Former Olympian Khawaja Junaid has been named as interim head coach to manage the national team and prepare them for the qualifying event in Egypt in a few weeks time.