Phillips, Latham and Young power New Zealand to 288/6 against Afghanistan

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Glenn Phillips and skipper Tom Latham stitched a 144-run partnership to power New Zealand to 288 for six against Afghanistan in their World Cup match here on Wednesday.

While opener Will Young scored up front with a 64-ball 54, Phillips (71 off 80 balls) and Latham (68 off 73 balls) steadied the innings after a three-wicket burst by Afghan bowlers during middle overs.

Afghan bowlers strengthened their hold on the game when Azmatullah Omarzai struck twice in the 21st over to remove both set batters Rachin Ravindra (32) and Young.

Rashid Khan then dismissed the big-hitting Daryl Mitchell (1) but the Afghans were guilty of dropping several catches. Omarzai (2/46) and Naveen Ul Haq (2/48) picked two wickets each.

Brief Scores: New Zealand: 288 for 6 in 50 overs (Glenn Phillips 71, Tom Latham 68, Will Young 54; Azmatullah Omarzai 2/56, Naveen Ul Haq 2/48) PTI APA KHS KHS