Phyiscally Disabled Champions Trophy: India beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets

Katunayake (Sri Lanka), Jan 19 (PTI) India finished their group league engagements in the Physically Disabled Champions Trophy cricket tournament with an all-win record, beating hosts Sri Lanka by five wickets here Sunday.

India will meet England in the final on Tuesday.

Batting first, Sri Lanka managed 84 for 7 in 15 overs.

Tharindu Thiwanka's 28 runs and Sunny Udugama's unbeaten 24 provided resistance, but India's disciplined bowling attack kept them in check. Aamir Hassan was the star performer with the ball, picking up three crucial wickets while conceding only 14 runs.

Chasing a revised target of 85, India overcame early setbacks with Majid’s steady 32 not out, anchoring the chase. The team reached the target in just 12 overs despite spirited efforts from Sri Lanka's M I M Akram and Danushaka Weerakkody, who picked up two wickets each.

Captain Vikrant Keni reflected on the win and looked ahead to the final, saying, "This match showed the team's readiness for big moments. Our bowlers set the tone, and our batters finished the job with focus and determination." Head Coach Rohit Jhalani expressed his confidence in the team.

"This team has shown remarkable character throughout the tournament. Every player has contributed to our success, and we are ready to bring the trophy home. The final will be a true test of our preparation, and I'm confident we'll rise to the occasion." PTI KHS AT AT