Physically Disabled Challenger Tournament will be selection trial for national team: Chauhan

Jaipur, Nov 29 (PTI) The Physically Disabled Challenger Tournament, which will be held here from November 30 to December 4, will act as a selection trial for the 'Differently Abled Indian team' that will take part in a four-national quadrangular cricket tournament scheduled in Sri Lanka from January 14.

"Apart from India and hosts Sri Lanka, the other two teams will be Pakistan and England. The tournament will feature 56 top differently-abled players from across the country, who will fight for a place in the 20-member Indian National Physically Disabled Cricket Team," Differently Abled Cricket Council of India secretary Ravi Chauhan said.

The tournament has received support from the Social Justice and Empowerment Department of Government of Rajasthan. Former union sports minister and current sports minister of Rajasthan Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore unveiled the trophy during a function here on Friday.