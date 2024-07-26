Pickleball announces launch of world rankings and USD 15 million world tour

Dubai, Jul 26 (PTI) Stakeholders of the rapidly-growing racquet sport pickleball have announced the launch of its world rankings, a World Series next year and a USD 15 million World Tour based on global standings.

Pickleball, widely regarded as the world's fastest growing racquet sport, is a racket or paddle sport in which two players (singles) or four players (doubles) use a smooth-faced paddle to hit a perforated, hollow plastic ball over a 34-inch-high (0.86 m) net until one side is unable to return the ball or commits a rule infraction.

It is played both indoors and outdoors.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) was named as the region that will host the first PWR World Series in March next year. The PWR World Series is being backed by the Pickleball League Asia Private Limited in partnership with The Times Group.

PWR will bring together regional bodies under one unified structure to enhance sports governance and longevity.

The announcement was made jointly by Pickleball World Rankings (PWR), The Times Group, colleagues from international Pickleball bodies and some of the world's top players, including women's world number 1 on APP Tour, Megan Fudge DeHeart, here recently.

"Pickleball originated from relatively humble beginnings in the backyards of America in the sixties, and has now become one of the most exciting sports enjoyed by millions around the world," CEO and Founder of PWR Pranav Kohli said in a statement.

"We will be offering USD 15 million in prize money for the PWR World Tour and USD 1.5 million for the GCC stop in PWR World Series. This is the highest prize money ever offered in the sport.

"It is my hope that existing stars and the champions of the future from the United States and all around the world can rise through the rankings and reach their full potential." Pickleball is already a worldwide sensation, enjoyed by celebrity fans such as Bill Gates, Elon Musk, and Taylor Swift.