Pickleball lands in administrative tug of war after ministry grants recognition to IPA

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Just about finding its space in India right now, pickleball is already embroiled in an administrative turf war after the Sports Ministry granted national federation status to the recently-formed Indian Pickleball Association (IPA), prompting the much older All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) to raise objections and threaten legal action.

The decision to grant recognition to IPA was taken on April 25, making it eligible for financial grants and autonomy to regulate, promote and develop the sport nationally.

"The IPA has been recognised by the ministry after a representation by the body a few days ago," a sports ministry official told PTI.

Pickleball, which has its origins in the USA, combines elements of tennis, table tennis and badminton. It is played in both singles and doubles format using a paddle and a perforated hollow plastic ball volleyed across a court that is the same size as a doubles badminton court with a slightly low-placed net.

"This is a defining moment, but we see it as just the beginning. Our focus is firmly on the future, building a pipeline of talent, creating career opportunities, and ensuring every Indian has access to the joy and benefits of pickleball," IPA President Suryaveer Singh Bhullar posted on Instagram.

The AIPA issued a statement to question the Ministry's move, claiming to be the "pioneering body responsible for introducing and nurturing Pickleball in India since 2007–08" "This decision is not only disheartening but raises serious concerns regarding transparency and fairness in sports governance. In the interest of fair play and sportsmanship, we urge the Ministry to reconsider its decision and uphold the values of clean sports," AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo stated.

The AIPA cited a clause in the 2011 National Sports Code which mandates that for a body to be considered a National Sports Federation, it should have "actively existed for more than three years on the date of application for recognition." The IPA was registered in November last year as per the records of the Registrar of Companies, while the AIPA had completed this formality back in 2008.

The AIPA statement alleged that the Ministry's move appears to have been influenced by "undue lobbying and misleading representations made by the newly formed entity." "The AIPA gave a representation to the Sports Ministry on October 18 last year. But the Ministry has decided to grant recognition to a four-month old company that has no organisational set-up, no district level presence like us," AIPA Treasurer Nikhil Mathare told PTI.

"Given the exemptions that have been made for AIPA, we are left with no choice but to take legal recourse. But we will have a conversation with the ministry before we proceed with it," he added.

Pickleball's global administration has also witnessed a fair amount of tug of wars over the years. There are three bodies that claim to be global governing bodies of the sport.

The International Pickleball Federation (IPF), the World Pickleball Federation (WPF) and the Global Pickleball Federation (GPF). The IPF came into existence in 2010, followed by the WPF in 2018, while the GPF was founded in 2023 after the USA broke ranks with the IPF.

The IPF and WPF have been working towards merger since last year and the AIPA is affiliated to the former. The IPA is aligned with GPF, which claims to have most number of international members at 52 right now.