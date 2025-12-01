Pickleball will add dynamism to India's sports ecosystem: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delh, Dec 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday took part in the opening ceremony of the inaugural edition of Indian Pickleball League at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here, and said the game will make the country's sports ecosystem more dynamic.

Pickleball is a paddle sport that combines elements of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. It is played on a badminton-sized court using a plastic ball and solid paddles similar to rackets. It started in the US in 1965.

Gupta said the Indian Pickleball League (IPBL) is not merely a competition but a significant endeavour to make India’s growing sports ecosystem even more dynamic and robust.

Calling it a major opportunity for youngsters, she said that such events provide new and talented players with recognition, encouragement, and the pathway to progress. PTI VIT ARI