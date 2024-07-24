Pierre de Courbetin - the greatest forgotten hero

Paris: Pierre de Coubertin, the visionary behind the modern Olympic Games, is buried in the pages of history. Inspired by historian and educator Thomas Arnold, who had introduced sports in British schools, Coubertin initially used sports as a tool to bring about educational reforms in France.

Eventually, the dream took a better shape and in 1894, he founded the modern Olympics, which gradually grew into the greatest sporting show on the planet. Convinced that sports can play a key role in character building, Coubertin, born into a French aristocratic family, conceived an international sports competition. He was a co-founder of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Athens hosted the first ever Olympic Games in 1896. When France became host for the second time in 1924, that was the last instance when Coubertin, who held the title of Baron, was actively involved in the organisation of the spectacle.

Unfortunately, the man who created the show, died in obscurity in Geneva in 1937. A century later when France is ready to conduct the Games in the grandest fashion, is Pierre de Coubertin just a memory? Do the people of France remember him? "This is a hard question to answer," his great-great-grandniece Alexandra de Navacelle de Coubertin told PTI in an exclusive interview.

"In France, there are more than 600 places that have his name, sports stadium, streets, and schools, so he is definitely known and remembered, but since he lived over 100 years ago, people do not remember exactly what he did," she admitted.

Alexandra is a part of the fourth generation of Coubertin's descendants.

In 2016, they decided to form the Pierre de Coubertin Family Association as a representative of the 30 descendants that exist today.

"All the descendants of Pierre de Coubertin come from his sister Marie de Coubertin who he was very close to. After Marie's husband died, he took care of her and her children. He was therefore a second father to my direct family.

"Since his death in 1937, there has always been a nephew of his at the IOC to represent his spirit. This role has been passed on from generation to generation." Alexandra is the current president of the Family Association and officially represents the family of Coubertin at the IOC.

To ensure that the legacy of Coubertin, one the most influential people in the 19th century, lives on, the Family Association has organised a unique exhibition on his life and legacy in the townhall of the 7th district in Paris which was his childhood neighbourhood. The exhibition is filled with some of Coubertin's personal belongings, artifacts, books and Olympic objects from the private family collection. "Through large panels that talked about his story in the historical context he was living, we tried to reveal many unknown sides of his life journey," said Alexandra. "Our mission is to keep his memory alive by being present at all Olympic and Sports events where the values and spirit of Olympism is celebrated.

"We also collaborate with a large network of Olympic partners, historians and Olympic museums around the world to promote the philosophy, symbols and principles through events and exhibitions." His family wanted him to pursue a career in Church, Army or Law but what attracted him was reforms in French education system.

He found a great ally in former French Prime Minister Jules Simon but the path was fraught with difficulties. He faced charges of treason for giving importance to the British idea of sport.

He felt that the Olympics could unite the world in peace and friendship, and in his first public proposal in November 1892, he said, "Let's export our fencers, runners, and rowers to other lands, for therein lies the free trade of the future, and the day we do it the cause of peace will have received a strong and vital ally." The idea was rejected and termed risible but that did not deter him. Eventually, on June 16, 1894 Olympics were reborn at Olympic Congress held in Sorbonne.

"Based on societal values, his ideas are more or less relevant. That being said, I think that they are extremely relevant today since he was talking about bringing the world together to avoid wars which unfortunately are still happening too often today," said Alexandra.

"He was also talking about inclusion by inviting all nations to play together and adhere to proposed common Olympic values (Excellence, respect and friendship) despite their political, religious or cultural differences. "Respecting differences, developing friendships and demonstrating human excellence through sports is definitely what the world could benefit more off!," said Alexandra.