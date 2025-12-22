Pinkathon draws over 5,300 women; sets record with 115 visually impaired runners

Mumbai, Dec 22 (PTI) The 10th edition of the Pinkathon Mumbai brought together over 5,300 women participants and set a world record for the maximum number of visually impaired women running together, with 115 of them competing across categories.

The two-day meet that concluded on Sunday, featured 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km races, drawing runners across age groups.

Pinkathon founder Milind Soman said, "What stands out every year is not just the numbers, but the diversity of women who show up. From visually impaired runners to first-timers and competitive athletes, Pinkathon continues to reflect how women's running in India is evolving, becoming more inclusive, confident, and visible." Piyusha Lohar won the 3 km race in 12:23, followed by Ovi Patil (13:00) and Jyoti Punjabi (14:16).

In the 5 km category, Yamini Thakare finished first with a time of 18:18, while Komal Khandekar (20:16) and Shreya Ojha (22:03) were placed second and third.

The 10km race was won by Padma Karande in 42:06, with Anchal Marwah (48:16) and Shalini Singh (48:52) completing the podium. PTI AH AH