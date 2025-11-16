Pistol shooter Harpreet Singh in contention for medal at World Championships

Cairo, Nov 16 (PTI) Veteran Indian pistol marksman Harpreet Singh kept himself in contention for a medal in the men's 25m centre fire event, finishing second after the precision round at the ISSF World Championships, here on Sunday.

The 44-year-old, who is looking for his first major international medal in his nearly two-decade-long professional career that includes two Asian Games, three world championships and multiple world cups, shot 291 in the 'precision' round.

Ukraine's Pavlo Korostylov emerged as the leader after day one with an identical score of 291 but with a better 'inner 10' count. Korostylov had 14 'inner 10s' while Harpreet had 10.

The 'rapid' round will be played on Monday, the penultimate day of the World Championships, with the aggregate of the two rounds deciding the medal winners.

Another Indian stalwart and former world championships silver medallist in men's 25m standard pistol, Gurpreet Singh was 10th with a score of 288, while Sahil Choudhary was 31st with a score of 272. PTI AM SSC SSC