Pitch-perfect: Kambli changes stance, dances in hospital during recovery; video goes viral

Thane, Dec 30 (PTI) Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli, currently recovering at a private hospital in Thane district, was seen in a video performing an energetic dance at the medical facility, a moment that left not only the staff but also social media buzzing.

Advertisment

Kambli (52) initially complained of urinary infection and muscle cramps following which he was admitted to Akruti Hospital in the Kalher area of Bhiwandi town on December 21. Later, a series of medical examinations revealed clots in his brain.

His health condition is improving, doctors treating him said on Monday.

After capturing the attention of his fans for his cricketing skills during playing days, the left-handed batter, who featured in 17 Tests and 104 ODIs, has now impressed his admirers with his dance moves from hospital ward, indicating significant improvement in his health.

Advertisment

The moment was captured on video, showing Kambli dancing to a popular song with remarkable enthusiasm, which inspired those around him. His upbeat performance lifted the spirits of hospital staff, other patients, and attendees alike. A nurse and another staffer are seen enthusiastically dancing with him.

In a heartfelt message on social media, Kambli expressed his gratitude to everyone who had supported him throughout his recovery journey.

"I have reached this far because of your love," he said.

Advertisment

The Mumbai-based former cricketer also thanked Shailesh Thakur, the hospital director, for his support during treatment.

The video of Kambli's hospital dance quickly went viral on social media with fans showering him with wishes for a speedy recovery. PTI COR RSY