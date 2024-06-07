Pitch plays much better as Kirton lifts Canada to 137/7 against Ireland

New York, Jun 7 (PTI) The under-fire pitch here played much better but Canada couldn't capitalise until barbadian-born Nicholas Kirton threw caution to the wind and lifted his team to a fighting 137 for seven in their T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

Kirton blazed away to a 35-ball 49 and wicketkeeper Shreyas Movva chipped in with 37 in 36 deliveries as the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium saw 100 being crossed for the first time in the tournament.

Heading into this game, the focus was more on the pitches at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, thanks to the uneven bounce and prodigious movement they offered in the earlier matches of the tournament.

However, things seemed to have improved a lot as the curators shaved off the grass and rolled it many times.

Ireland's decision to bowl first first was vindicated as they had Canada on the mat at 53 for four in the beginning of the ninth over.

Seamer Craig Young (2/32) impressed the most early on as he removed Aaron Johnson (14) and Pargat Singh (18) after opening bowler Mark Adair got the better of Navneet Dhaliwal (6), who had scored a half-century in the tournament opener against USA.

Meanwhile, Dilpreet Bajwa (7) was taken care of by leg-spinner Gareth Delany as Canada found themselves in all sorts of trouble at the halfway mark after having managed 37 runs for the loss of two wickets in the power play. This was the second best score in the power play at New York after India's 39/1 against the Irish on Wednesday.

Seeking to give his team a solid start, Dhaliwal failed in his endeavour as he cut one straight to George Dockrell at backward point off the bowling of Adair in the third over.

Johnson got a couple of boundaries against Josh Little but was soon made his way back to the dressing room as he played a pull shot and ended up giving a catch at fine leg.

Pargat Singh was out caught by Little after a promising start, as he sliced a Young delivery while looking to loft it.

Delany, then, took a fine return catch to send back Dilpreet Bajwa with his very first ball of the match.

Then, Kirton and Movva dragged Canada.